Gennettie Mae Ault



Oct. 18, 1932 - June 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Gennettie Mae (Howard) Ault, age 86, a resident of Tanglewood Trace of Mishawaka, Indiana (formerly of Petersburg, Michigan) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 16010 Railroad Street, Petersburg, Michigan at 11:00 a.m. with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. A brief burial service will immediately follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, Michigan. The family would like to thank Capaul Funeral Home of Ida, Michigan and Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home of Niles, Michigan for their care and service to our loved one.



Gennettie was born on October 18, 1932 in Garrett, Kentucky to Henry and Gladys Howard. After graduating from Deerfield High School in May of 1949, she married the love of her life, Urby J. Ault, in November of that same year.



She was a longtime member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Petersburg, Michigan and a recent attendee at Mason Township Baptist Church in Cassopolis, Michigan. Gennettie loved to share her faith in Christ with others, was a mighty prayer warrior, Bible study leader, choir member, and Sunday school teacher. She loved to spend time with her family.



Gennettie will be greatly missed by her daughters, Linda (Ron) Liechty and Peggy (Dave) Robison; six grandchildren, Tim (Karissa) Liechty, Lisa Robison, Angela (Daniel) Vega, April (Josh) Geibe, Lori (Steven) Lawya, and David (Lindsey) Robison; five great-grandchildren; sister, Lee Etta (Harlan) Knoblauch; and sister-in-law, Helen (Morton) Ault; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sister, Lee Esther (Bill) Hendershot.



The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Tanglewood Trace for their loving care and friendships over the past nine months. A special thanks to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice of Mishawaka, Indiana.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of Mishawaka, Indiana, Grace Bible Fellowship Church of Petersburg, Michigan, or Mason Township Baptist Church of Cassopolis, Michigan.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019