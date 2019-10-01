|
|
Geoffrey H. Trethewey
May 22, 1933 - Sept. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Geoffrey Hart Trethewey, 86, was called to heaven on September 29, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1933 in South Bend. He was the 4th of seven children born to William E. Trethewey and Agnes A. (Dunstan) Trethewey. He grew up in River Park and graduated from John Adams High in 1952.
In 1952, he married his childhood sweetheart, Jean Grubbs who passed away in 1990. Geoff is survived by two sons, Kevin (Julie) Trethewey and Danny J. Trethewey and Patricia Jackson; and siblings, William Trethewey, David (Janice) Trethewey, Sylvia Steinke and Kathleen (Ken) Schafer. He is also survived by six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and 2 step great-grandchildren. His sister, Ruth Feirick and brother, Roger Trethewey preceded him in death.
Geoff served in the Army Reserves and then the United States Navy from November 1955 to August of 1957, stationed at Pearl Harbor. Later he was employed by the South Bend Lathe for 24 years, as office manager and then as sales representative to U.S. military bases.
In 2004, he married K. Gretchen (Yordanich) Trethewey who survives. They enjoyed fifteen happy years together, many with his extended family. Gretchen's daughters are Valerie (John) Collins and Nancy (John) Sokal.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Heartland Hospice, and to Randa Cox and her staff at Mary B. Home for their excellent care of Geoff.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Mary B. Home, 119 Lake Trail, Lakeville, IN 46536 or the , 130 Read Coach, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Pastor Daniel Streufert will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019