Georgana M. Stout
Dec. 15, 1933 - June 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Georgana M. Stout, of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully at 6:25 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Heritage Point.

She was born on December 15, 1933, a daughter of Herschel and Cecelia (Howard) Kirkley.

On June 14, 1952 in South Bend, she married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence D. Stout, who preceded her in death January 16, 2014. She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Mike) O'Brien of South Bend and Jodie (Mike) Greenhoe of Fort Myers, FL; one son, Randy (MaryBeth) Stout of Ada, MI, ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Georgana is also survived by two sisters, Marlene McGeath and Karen Secor of South Bend; and brother, Kerry Kirkley of Santa Clarita, CA. She was a graduate of Riley High School and a charter member of Community Baptist Church in South Bend.

Over the years she enjoyed camping and spending summers at their lake cottage with their children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Stout may be offered to Church Missions c/o Fellowship Baptist Church, 4849 Ford Street, South Bend, IN 46619. Online condolences may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
