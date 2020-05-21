George A. Wagle
April 27, 1932 - May 18, 2020
GRANGER, IN - George Wagle, 88, of Granger, IN, passed away peacefully on May 18 at his home after many brave struggles with cancer. He is survived by Jeanne, his wife of 63 years; and his daughter, Elizabeth Kelsey of Elkhart. George was preceded in death by his brothers, sister, and his son, David.
George was born in New Augusta, IN (now part of Indianapolis) and graduated from Pike High School in 1950. He then attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where he met Jeanne Rappel. He graduated in 1954 and then spent 2 years in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
In 1956 he and Jeanne were married and he began a long and successful career with NCR Corporation, first selling accounting machines and then moving to computers.
He retired in 1994 after 38 years. After retiring he and Jeanne enjoyed traveling, gardening, and owning a small antiques business.
George was a fun, kind and generous husband, father and friend. He will be missed so much.
Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is in charge of arrangements. Friends may visit 1-4 pm Saturday, May 23 in the family home. Due to the effects of the Corona Virus everyone is asked to bring and wear a mask. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2020.