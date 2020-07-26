1/1
George A. Wiley
1952 - 2020
George A. Wiley

June 21, 1952 - July 22, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - George A. Wiley, 68, of Edwardsburg, MI, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. George was born on June 21, 1952 in Mishawaka, IN, to Sharrel L. and Marilyn (Keffer) Wiley. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Cooper, and son, Josh Wiley, both of Edwardsburg, MI, his mother, Marilyn Wiley; four grandchildren, Owen Cooper, Ethan Cooper, Evan Cooper, and Harper Smith, his sister, Anna Chapman; and his brothers, Jerry (Betty) Wiley, James (Linda) Wiley, and Craig (Sue) Wiley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sharrel, May 15, 2016.

George worked for Holiday Properties, working in maintenance.

Visitation for George will be on Tuesday, July 28, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
