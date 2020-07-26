George A. Wiley
June 21, 1952 - July 22, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - George A. Wiley, 68, of Edwardsburg, MI, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. George was born on June 21, 1952 in Mishawaka, IN, to Sharrel L. and Marilyn (Keffer) Wiley. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Cooper, and son, Josh Wiley, both of Edwardsburg, MI, his mother, Marilyn Wiley; four grandchildren, Owen Cooper, Ethan Cooper, Evan Cooper, and Harper Smith, his sister, Anna Chapman; and his brothers, Jerry (Betty) Wiley, James (Linda) Wiley, and Craig (Sue) Wiley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sharrel, May 15, 2016.
George worked for Holiday Properties, working in maintenance.
Visitation for George will be on Tuesday, July 28, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
