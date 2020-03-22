|
|
George “Duke” Albiez
Oct. 1, 1950 - March 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - George “Duke” Albiez took his final breath on March 17, 2020 after cancer took his earthly body. He passed in his own home, in the arms of his loving wife. His final moments were spent encircled in an abundance of love from his adoring family and steadfast friends.
George was born in Chicago on October 1, 1950 to George Joseph, Sr. and Jeanne Albiez, both of whom preceded him in death. George will also be reunited with his younger sister, Terrie Albiez. His spirit is carried on by his doting wife of 35 years, Debra J. Albiez, and his adoring daughters, Samantha (Cameron) Lynne Coulter, Jacqueline Rose Albiez, Gretchen Leigh Albiez, and Julia Albiez. Four adorable grandchildren- Zoey, Steven, Alan, and his namesake, George were also fortunate enough to share his life.
George was an exceptionally talented man and pursued many passions in his lifetime. An avid writer, George received his Bachelor's Degree in English from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL. His talents also extended into piloting, as he enjoyed flying single engine planes, vintage planes, and competing in aerial dog fighting.
George had a deep-seated love for music, and it was an ever-present occurrence in his life. Upon his relocation to South Bend, he brought music to the town by opening Duke's Bistro, a blues and jazz club, where many a patron came to know and love George as “Duke.” George also shared his talents as a skilled drummer with three bands, namely Bulldog Blues Band, Creamed Corn, and The Instigators.
When his family had grown to four children, George fueled his enthusiasm with his lifetime love - food. After working in local restaurants for years, George advanced his knowledge and went on to obtain his Executive Chef Degree and later started his own catering business, Culinary Creations. After more than a decade of creating culinary masterpieces for others, George decided to combine his gifts of cooking and teaching and share it with eager minds as an instructor in the Culinary Arts Department at Ivy Tech. He was also an active member of the local American Culinary Federation for decades as well as the Chef and Child Foundation.
Of all of George's passions, his loved ones were at the top of his list. He was his happiest when he could enjoy time with his family, or be a host to share his food, music, and hospitality with friends. All were invited into his home and, upon crossing the threshold of the front door, were immediately deemed “friend” and welcomed with open arms, a plate of food, and a beer. George was the life of the party, an animated storyteller, and was as equally generous as he was kind. He was a family man through and through, a friend who would do anything for anyone, and a man whose love for others was only outshined by others' love for him. He was a wonderful man who will be missed terribly.
Our family wishes to thank everyone who has helped us through this difficult time. But more than that, thank you for taking the time to cherish his life, his spirit, and his memory.
Due to recent health concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are postponing his Celebration of Life to a later time. There will be an update once more is known. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to the local chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America.
CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020