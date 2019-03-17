George Bernard Brown



March 9, 1946 - March 9, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - George B. Jones, Jr. took his final rest in the arms of the Lord on Saturday, March 9. George was born to the union of Rev. George B. Jones, Sr. & Hattie M. (Drake) Jones in Sepell, AR. He was the first born of 12 children. He accepted the Lord Jesus at an early age & was baptized at New Testament Baptist Church founded by his father. He began his ministry of music at the church as the youth choir pianist. George was educated in the SBCSC system & attended IUSB & Ivy Tech SB where he completed certification in data information management. As a youth, he was a standout basketball player and track star. He was the first African-American youth in this area to receive the American Legion award. George proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war & received an Honorable Discharge.



George was a gifted musician, composer-song writer, and vocalist. He was a self-taught pianist and explored various genres of music but always came back to his roots - gospel music. Locally, he was a member of several R&B bands & the lead musician for the Jones Family Band with his siblings. He was minister of music for several local churches & in Fort Wayne. In 1983, he was ordained a Pentecostal minister.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Hattie M. Jones Brown; his children, George B. (April) Jones III, Shawn (Stacy) Jones, and Kimya (Michael) Wardlow of South Bend, Keta Ferguson of Dallas, TX, Javon Jones of Indianapolis, IN, and Felesia (Lucas) McFarland of Tucson, AZ, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Clara Davis & Oscar (Erma) Jones of Memphis, TN, Betty Jones & Angela (Ernesto) Windhauser of Wintergarden, FL, Priscilla Phillips of South Bend, Calvin Jones of Springfield, IL, Joseph (Marcia) Jones of Pearland, TX, Georgia Wilson & Tracy (Yvette) Jones of Troy, NY, Chris (Lakeshia) Jones of Elm, TX, and LaShanda Jones of Dallas, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-time friends.







George was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Dobson Jones; his father, Rev. George B. Jones, Sr.; stepmother, Elnora Jones; brothers, Cleophas, Cecil, & Timothy; brothers-in-law, Richard Wilson & Austin Davis, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Rev. Frank Jones & Ella Mae Jones, and Cora Jones; and maternal grandparents, Sylvester Drake & Ossie Mae Wilson. Private services to be held on Tuesday, March 19. Alford's Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. “But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.” Luke 15:11-32



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at Alford's Mortuary.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary