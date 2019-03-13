George Bliha, Jr.



April 15, 1931 - March 11, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - George Bliha, Jr., 87, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.



George was born April 15, 1931 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania to the late George and Elizabeth Bliha, immigrants from Czechoslovakia.



George is survived by his three children, Joseph (Jacquelyn) Bliha of Crown Point, Marie Bliha of Granger, and Richard (Karen) Bliha of Niles; and his grandchildren, Tyler and Madeline Bliha.



George was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Angela (Ernst) Bliha in 2015; a brother, Michael; and a sister, Mary.



George served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He graduated from Ball State University with an undergraduate degree in Education and from Indiana State University with a Master's degree in Education.



George worked at Acme Tool and Die in South Bend and at Uniroyal in Mishawaka before pursuing his passion of teaching. He taught Drafting at the Elkhart Community Schools for 27 years before retiring in 1995. His employment at the Elkhart School System included teaching both Architectural and Machine drafting at the Elkhart Area Career Center and teaching adult apprentices during night school. George's tenure at the Career Center impacted the lives of numerous students, as many of his students advanced in local and statewide design competitions. He had a great passion to see his students succeed.



One of George's most rewarding achievements was designing and building his own home, which his family lived in for almost 40 years. He enjoyed following his children's and grandchildren's activities and also enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling, and family events. He loved spending time and laughing with his grandchildren. He was proud of his Slovak heritage and loved sharing experiences from his past.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, March 15, in Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.



Visitation will be from 10-11 am Friday in church.



Memorials are suggested to Queen of Peace Church.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.



An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.