George Bushey
Sept. 18, 1932 - Dec. 1, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI -
George Dean Bushey, 88, of Edwardsburg, Michigan died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with his family gathered around, at Beacon Hill at Eastgate in Grand Rapids, Michigan following an extended illness.
He was born on September 18, 1932 in South Bend, IN to Albert and Tressie (Weaver). He graduated from John Adams High School of South Bend, Indiana in 1951, and had lived in Edwardsburg since 1959. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed for many years as a tool and die machinist at numerous small machine shops and at the Studebaker automotive company.
On December 5, 1959 in Osceola he married Sharon Ann Grose with whom he celebrated 59 remarkable years of marriage before her passing in December of 2018.
George loved his adult toys and participated in family activities outdoors including snowmobiling, and boating on Eagle Lake and on Lake Michigan. He was an avid water skier and enjoyed thrilling his family and visitors to the lakehouse by skiing backwards behind his powerboat. He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and served as President for Edwardsburg Little League. He remained active in retirement, riding his motorcycle and enjoying snowmobile trips in Upper Michigan and the Colorado Rockies.
Surviving family includes his children, Doug (& Lisa) Bushey of Collinsville, Illinois, Denis (& Karen) Bushey of Annandale, Virginia, and Dana Bushey of Grand Rapids; and grandchildren, Ian Bushey, Sebastian Bushey, and Elizabeth Bushey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sibling, Doris.
The family of George Bushey will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Relatives and friends may witness the visitation via the livestreamed broadcast on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/
. Committal will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola at a later date. Contributions in memory of George may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601; call 1-800-LUNGUSA. Online condolences can be left at: www.halbritterwickens.com
.