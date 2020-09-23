George
Cunningham, Jr.
March 7, 1965 - Sept. 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - George Robert Cunningham Jr., 55, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Beacon Hospital. He was born March 7, 1965 to George Robert and Karen Marie (Gargis) Cunningham Sr. in South Bend, Indiana and has been a lifelong resident of the area.
On July 16, 1988 in Mishawaka, Indiana George married the former Lori Renee Martin, who survives.
George graduated from Mishawaka High School, class of 1983. He worked as a Quality Control Technician at Federal Mogul.
Along with his wife, Lori Renee, George is survived by three sons, Dylan James Cunningham of Indianapolis, Indiana, Trevor Alan (Julie) Cunningham of Mishawaka, and Alex Lee (fiancé Brianna Mills) Cunningham of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Rakelle, Castiel, Blair, and Axel with one more grandchild on the way; his mother, Karen Marie Cunningham and sister, Lisa Rose Cunningham of Mishawaka. George is also survived by his niece, Jessica Erin Cunningham and her children, Jasmine and Preston; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins He was preceded in death by his father, George Robert Cunningham Sr. and both grandparents from his maternal and paternal sides.
George was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking trails at local parks with his dog Bella. He lived for his family and was so proud of his sons. Becoming a grandfather brought untold joy to his life.
Funeral Services for George will be held at 11:00am Friday, September 25, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may gather with the family from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.