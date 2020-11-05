George D. Desmarais
Aug. 8, 1933 - Nov. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
George D. Desmarais, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
George, a proud “Yooper” was born August 8, 1933 in Hermansville, MI to the late Herman and Anna (Zimmerman) Desmarais. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Desmarais; and sisters, Doris Bouchard and Sandy Howard.
Left to cherish the memory of George is his loving wife of 55 years, Janice (Harrison) Desmarais; along with their children, Marianne (George) Nyers, Jon (Abby) Desmarais, Paul (Elaine) Desmarais, and Sara (Sean) Viara; grandchildren, Noah & Michael Nyers, Stella Mowery, Brady, Evan, Charlotte, and Nolan Desmarais, Narusawat, Anna, Leah, Isaac, & Camilla Desmarais; and sister, Norma Wendricks.
George honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was the first in his family to attend college, receiving his undergraduate degree from St. Norbert's College, then his Master's degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Minnesota. George worked as a Hospital Administrator for Memorial and Scheurer Hospitals, retiring in 1990. He was a member and former President of the Memorial Hospital Retirees. He was a member of the Rotary Club International, and a former board member of the USA School Corporation in Sebewaing, MI. George volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at Memorial Hospital, and was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church.
George was an avid Notre Dame women's basketball fan and weekend garage-saler. He grew an excellent vegetable garden. George was a true “Mr. Fix It”; he could fix almost anything and was never too busy to help anyone in need. He had a true love for vintage cars, farm equipment, and antiques.
George always had a positive, happy attitude, waking up every day saying “It's a glorious day”. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. The family hosted five foreign exchange students, resulting in one of the students, Denisse, becoming a part of their family.
Visitation for George will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Right to Life or Redeemer Radio, 54195 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.