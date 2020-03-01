|
|
George E. Brockway
July 14, 1941 - Jan. 10, 2020
SMITHS STATION, AL - George Edward Brockway died January 10, 2020, at home in Smiths Station, Alabama, after a lengthy illness. He was born July 14, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana, to Forrest Albert Brockway and Jewel Jeanne McHenry (adopted, born Irene Phillips). He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Vivian McLendon Pridgen-Brockway, sister, Nancy Brockway Quam of South Bend, Indiana, brother, Forrest Eugene Brockway of Banning, California; daughters, René Brockway Edmonds (Michael) of Crownsville, Maryland and Suzanne Brockway Szabo of Mishawaka, Indiana, son, Christopher Brockway (Terri) of Millinocket, Maine; and stepsons, Gregory K. Pridgen (Kelly) of Columbus, Georgia and Scott K. Pridgen (Holly) of Charleston, South Carolina. Grandchildren are Regan, Chandler, and Darienne Edmonds, Rachel Pridgen Gillum (Cole), G. Keith Pridgen, Brandy L. Pridgen, and Joey Stewart (Brooke). Great-grandchildren are Alex, Everly, Paisley, and Brynn Edmonds, and Taylor, Charolette, and Haleigh Stewart.
George (Ed) was a proud Navy Veteran. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Essex. He was equally proud of his Brockway family history; they settled in Lyme, Connecticut, in the early 1600s. He was also a descendant of two Mayflower passengers, including being a direct descendant of Edward Doty. Another point of pride was his 55 years as an IBEW union member. He was retired from IBEW Local 153 and Trinity-St. Joseph Medical Center in South Bend, Indiana. After retirement, he continued to amass an impressive library of Civil War and World War II books. He read every one of them and remembered every detail. While living in South Bend, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Centre Township Fire Department, served as treasurer for many years, and attended many state conventions.
After moving to Alabama after retirement, he became a certified Alabama Master Gardener, installed a woodworking shop, and built cabinets, decks, and even buildings. When he wasn't working on a project, he was reading, enjoying SEC or NFL football, or all genres of movies, accompanied by his beloved four-pound Yorkie, Bebe, who preceded him in death. He was a loving husband, sibling, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was loved dearly by his family and will be missed and never forgotten.
At his request, a private family celebration of his life as planned by him will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Open Door Community House or Valley Rescue Mission, Columbus, GA.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020