George E. Engelhardt
Feb. 16, 1932 - July 2, 2020
BREMEN, IN - George Edwin Engelhardt, age 88, of Bremen, passed into eternal life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 3:10 PM, at Signature HealthCARE of Bremen. George was born on February 16, 1932, at his grandparents' home in Elkhart County, Indiana, the eldest son of Noah and Emma (Stewart) Engelhardt. On May 15, 1955, he married the former Shirley Weigel at St. John United Church of Christ in Woodland. George lived in Chicago as a young boy, before his family moved to the farm near Wyatt. He was a 1951 graduate of Madison High School, where he was a star on the basketball and track teams. He was a county record holder in the hurdles. George served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky, from 1952-1954. George was a life-long farmer and also worked in construction as a lather. He had also worked as a delivery person for Montgomery Ward and as a school bus driver. George was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, where he had served as president of the church council. He enjoyed fishing, attending Penn football and basketball games, riding in his truck with his dog, looking at the crops, and collecting toy tractors. George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Engelhardt; sons, Eric Engelhardt and Roger Engelhardt of Bremen; daughter, Marcia Engelhardt of Charleston, South Carolina and son, Marc (Karen) Engelhardt of Kokomo; grandchildren, Ellen, John, and Anna Engelhardt, all of Kokomo; sisters, Marie LaVine of Niles, Michigan and Virginia (Duane) Scharpf of Portage; sisters-in-law, Patsy Harker of Mishawaka and Joyce (Don) Leak of Camano Island, Washington; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Engelhardt; brothers-in-law, Joe LaVine, Jim Hunsberger, and Art Harker; and sisters-in-law, Carol Engelhardt and Dolores Hunsberger. Special thanks to his caregivers, Deb Mitchell, Debbie Gardner, nurse Jill, Hospice workers, his neighbors, and church family. A private graveside service officiated by pastor Mark Roeda will be held in Bremen Cemetery. A celebration of life service is being planned for a future date. Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ Woodland, P.O. Box 35, Wyatt, IN 46595. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.