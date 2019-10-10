|
|
George E. Henry
August 25, 1930 - Oct. 8, 2019
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - George E. Henry, 89 years old, was welcomed into Heaven at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after passing away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Henry was born on August 25, 1930 in Plymouth, IN to the late J. Everett and Irene A. (Martin) Henry. He has been a lifelong resident of North Liberty. On January 1, 1950 in Walkerton, IN, George and Wilda M. Kronk were united in marriage.
Along with his loving wife Wilda, of 69 years, left to cherish his memory are their four children: Paula J. (Alan) Limerick of North Liberty and their children, Joel (Angie) Limerick and Tracy (Brian) Perry; Brian G. (Nancy) Henry of Kenosha, WI and their children, Charity (Don) Owen and Carrie (John) Elder; Darla R. (Tom) Fair of North Liberty and their children, Lisa (Zeb) Kemp and Ryan (Elin) Fair; and Evan L. (Patty) Henry of North Liberty and their children, the late John Henry, Cindy (Ronnie) Hamilton, and Leanne (Patrick) Andrews. He was blessed with eighteen great-grandchildren: Kayla, Brenna, Jackson, Madison, Olivia, Wyatt, Emma, Finley, Everett, Calvin, Blaine, the late Kayden, Klaire, Jenna, Reese, Eston, Walter, and Veronica; and is survived by his sister, Catherine (the late Tom) Box of South Bend, as well as many nieces and nephews.
George was a faithful member of the North Liberty Church of Christ. His most Christ-like attribute was his servant's heart; he served as an elder for years and could often be found building or repairing things around the church.
He was also a proud member of the Carpenter's Union Local #413 for over sixty years and retired in 1992 after 45 years of employment. His craftsmanship as construction superintendent can be seen in many buildings in the area and even in surrounding states.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 S.R. 23, North Liberty, IN. Pastor Ben Webb will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Porter Rae Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. E.S.T. Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Palmer Funeral Home, North Liberty, is assisting the family.
The family wishes to thank the healthcare providers for their compassionate care of our husband, dad, and grandpa. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of George E. Henry may be donated to North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 S.R. 23, North Liberty, IN 46554 or to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the Henry family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019