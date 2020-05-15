Rev. George E. Matthews
1933 - 2020
Rev. George E.

Matthews

August 26, 1933 - May 11, 2020

NILES, MI - Rev. George E. Matthews, 86, of Niles, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan.

George was born on August 26, 1933, to the late George S. and Bessie (Farnsworth) Matthews in Jackson, Michigan.

After graduating from Jackson High School, George went on to attend Moody Bible Institute, in Chicago, graduating in 1959.

On August 6, 1955, he wed the former Lorene J. Post in Jackson, Michigan.

George was the Pastor of several churches in the lower part of Michigan; he retired from Community Church in Edwardsburg. After retirement, he became a member of the Sumnerville Bible Baptist Church, where he proudly served as the Sunday School teacher for the adult Bible class. He also served as a church deacon, and in several other church duties. He was a faithful pastor, husband, father, and grandfather; he will surely be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Geoffrey, Thomas, Joyce, Margaret, and Marjorie.

George leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lorene Matthews of Niles; children, David (Carol) Matthews, Nathan (Karen) Matthews, Beth Matthews, Ruth (Michael) Katlarczyk, George Matthews, and Peter (Jody) Matthews; fifteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Brown; along with several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place, and he will be laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2020.
