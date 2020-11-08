George Evelpides Economakis



Aug. 2, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



George Evelpides Economakis, 90, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home in Athens, Greece. He was born on August 2, 1930 in Suez, Egypt, the eldest son of Evelpides and Anastasia Economakis, who were prominent members of the Greek community of Egypt. He was a proud Boy Scout who fondly remembered his encounter with King George of Greece while growing up in Egypt. He graduated from Columbia University in NY in 1952, with a degree in Economics. In his youth he was an avid polo player and remained a great lover of horses throughout his life. While studying at Columbia, he fenced for the University team. He began his career as a banker and continued in the Merchant Marine industry as a ship owner. With roots on the island of Nisyros, in the Dodecanese region of Greece, he built a family home in Koroni in the Peloponnese, where he is still remembered for his contributions to enhancing the town's infrastructure. He was a lover of history, genealogy, classical music, and opera; a real gentleman, perhaps the last of his kind. He was preceded in death by his parents & his sisters, Helen & Polyxeni. He is survived by his three sons with Olga Masten, of Carmel, CA: Evelpides (Iulia); Richard (Diane) of South Bend, IN; and Andreas (Lito); grandchildren: Anastasia, Nikiforos, Anthea, Anais, & Areti; his brother, Alexander (Tara); and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. At the end of his life, his great joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Greek Orthodox services will take place on Monday, Nov. 9, in Athens, Greece.





