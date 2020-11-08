1/1
George Evelpides Economakis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Evelpides Economakis

Aug. 2, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

George Evelpides Economakis, 90, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home in Athens, Greece. He was born on August 2, 1930 in Suez, Egypt, the eldest son of Evelpides and Anastasia Economakis, who were prominent members of the Greek community of Egypt. He was a proud Boy Scout who fondly remembered his encounter with King George of Greece while growing up in Egypt. He graduated from Columbia University in NY in 1952, with a degree in Economics. In his youth he was an avid polo player and remained a great lover of horses throughout his life. While studying at Columbia, he fenced for the University team. He began his career as a banker and continued in the Merchant Marine industry as a ship owner. With roots on the island of Nisyros, in the Dodecanese region of Greece, he built a family home in Koroni in the Peloponnese, where he is still remembered for his contributions to enhancing the town's infrastructure. He was a lover of history, genealogy, classical music, and opera; a real gentleman, perhaps the last of his kind. He was preceded in death by his parents & his sisters, Helen & Polyxeni. He is survived by his three sons with Olga Masten, of Carmel, CA: Evelpides (Iulia); Richard (Diane) of South Bend, IN; and Andreas (Lito); grandchildren: Anastasia, Nikiforos, Anthea, Anais, & Areti; his brother, Alexander (Tara); and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. At the end of his life, his great joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Greek Orthodox services will take place on Monday, Nov. 9, in Athens, Greece.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved