George F. Wilcox
Aug. 24, 1931 - Nov. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - George F. Wilcox passed away on November 10, 2019. He shared the last 25 years of his life with his loving partner, Nancy Beitler and her daughters, Jennifer Bascom and Kim Jacox. George enjoyed trap shooting, hunting and lately, putting puzzles together with his dog Rudy by his side. He retired from Bendix in 1988 after surviving a heart attack and then lived many years helping and teaching others the tricks of the trades. He was quite the handyman and was always busy doing something for someone. He is survived by his children, Mike Wilcox and Jeanine (John) Porogi, along with his grandchildren, Justin Wilcox, Heather Trobaugh, Jeremy Wilcox, Nicole Porogi, Brian Wilcox, and 10 great-grandchildren. George was one of seven born to Orville and Nona Wilcox from New Carlisle. His sister, Loretta Meike still survives along with one sister-in-law, Madge Wilcox and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly. A private internment will take place at a later date. George's family would like to express a special thank you to Memorial Hospital's Heart floor staff for the wonderful gentle care given to him during his final days.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019