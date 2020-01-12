|
George H. Hawkins
June 24, 1940 - Jan. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - George H. Hawkins, 79, of South Bend, IN, departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
George was born June 24, 1940 in Birmingham, AL, to Jake and Ruby Mae (Haggard) Hawkins both of whom preceded him in death.
George is survived by his wife, Bernice Hawkins; five sons, Vincent (Penny) Hawkins, Timothy R. (Lynette) Kelley, Charles (Faye) Kelley, Kenneth (Rachel) Hilton, and Jerderrick Williams; three daughters, Angelia (Damon) Carlisle, Patricia (Recardo) Davidson, and Latonya (Jeff) Watson, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Thursday, January16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at The Cathedral.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020