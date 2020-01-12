Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Cathedral
George H. Hawkins


1940 - 2020
George H. Hawkins Obituary
George H. Hawkins

June 24, 1940 - Jan. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - George H. Hawkins, 79, of South Bend, IN, departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

George was born June 24, 1940 in Birmingham, AL, to Jake and Ruby Mae (Haggard) Hawkins both of whom preceded him in death.

George is survived by his wife, Bernice Hawkins; five sons, Vincent (Penny) Hawkins, Timothy R. (Lynette) Kelley, Charles (Faye) Kelley, Kenneth (Rachel) Hilton, and Jerderrick Williams; three daughters, Angelia (Damon) Carlisle, Patricia (Recardo) Davidson, and Latonya (Jeff) Watson, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Thursday, January16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at The Cathedral.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
