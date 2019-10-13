|
George Horvath, Jr.
Feb. 18, 1928 - Oct. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - George L. Horvath Jr., 91, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 in West Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation. George was born February 18, 1928 in South Bend to the late George and Margret (Golba) Horvath. On August 1, 1953 he married Adeline (Jankowski); she preceded him in death on July 22, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Kris) Horvath, Patricia (Greg) Durski, Rebecca Kruzel, and Carol (William) Taylor; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy Harbeson and Kathleen Pellow. He was preceded in death by children, Diane Klemczewski and Lisa Cinal; and 3 brothers. George retired in 1992 from Associates/Ford after 35 years. He was a long-time parishioner of Holy Family Church and a former member of St. Joseph Young Men's Club and Associates Alumni. George enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He liked to visit casinos, and playing euchre and pinochle. He was an usher at Notre Dame Stadium for many years. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. A Memorial Mass for George and Adeline will take place at a later date in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019