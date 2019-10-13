Home

George J. Choquette Obituary
George J. Choquette

March 1, 1935 - Oct. 11, 2019

GRANGER, IN - George J. Choquette, 84, of Granger, IN, formerly of Elkhart, IN, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Hearth at Juday Creek.

George was born on March 1, 1935 in Mishawaka to George and Gladys (Farrell) Choquette. George married Phyllis A. Marlin. Phyllis preceded George in death on March 25, 2003.

George is survived by his children, Mike Choquette, Brian Choquette, Michele Choquette-Baker, Mindy Jordan, and Rick Choquette, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren along with a brother, Robert Choquette and a sister, Barb Albers.

George graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1953 and he worked as a systems analyst for Whitehall Labs in Elkhart. George coached Little League Baseball for over 25 years.

Private family services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the , 50 E 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830. Cremation will take place. Online condolences' can be made at bubbfuneralchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
