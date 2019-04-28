George J.



Lochmondy Jr.



June 26, 1923 - April 24, 2019



LAWRENCE, MI - George J. Lochmondy Jr., age 95, of Lake Cora, Lawrence, Michigan, originally of South Bend, Indiana passed away on April 24, 2019. He was born June 26, 1923 to George J. and Catherine (Ezsol) Lochmondy, both born in Hungary. He married Felicia (Phyllis) Lester on February 15, 1947. She passed away in 2015 and they were married for 68 years. He is survived by their two children, John (Kim) Lochmondy of Paw Paw, MI and Mary (John) Vermeersch of Celina, OH, 5 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; a brother, William (Carol)Lochmondy; and 2 sisters-in-law, Betty (Jim) Fisher and Jean Lester. Preceding him in death along with his wife were 2 sisters, Vivian and Margret; 2 brothers, John and Joseph; and a brother-in-law, Maynard Lester. George attended South Bend Central High School. At the age of 18 he entered the army during World War II in 1943 and served in the European Theatre until 1946. He was a Sergeant and was very proud to have served in the army. He worked for NIPSCO Company in South Bend from 1946-1983. During retirement he enjoyed working outside at the lake, golfing, whistling, visiting sites in Europe where he was in the war, traveling to Florida in the winters, and spending time around his grandchildren. During his wife's later years he was a loving caretaker to her. While living in Mishawaka, George coached baseball for many years and was past president of East End Little League in Mishawaka. He also was a long term member of the VFW post 360. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur, MI. A private service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Michigan or to Maple Lake Assisted Living in Paw Paw, MI, where George spent the last 16 months.