Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Resources
George Joseph Fowler

George Joseph Fowler Obituary
George Joseph Fowler

Jan. 14, 1933 - March 26, 2019

HOLLAND, MI - George Joseph Fowler, age 86, of Holland, formerly of South Bend, IN passed away March 26, 2019.

He was born January 14, 1933 in La Porte, IN to the late George (Ed) and Anna E. Taelman Fowler. He attended and graduated from Mill Creek High School, where he played basketball and baseball, and later attended Indiana State University on a baseball scholarship and graduated in 1954. On August 7, 1954 George married Jo Ann Klopfenstein from South Bend, IN.

George started his career as a math teacher and basketball coach in Fowler, Indiana. He later moved to South Bend and was employed at Torrington and Bendix as an industrial engineer. In 1972, George and Jo Ann moved to Holland, MI. He continued with his career working for Rockwell International for 19 years, and then Steelcase until his retirement in 2007.

During his retirement, George rarely missed a sporting event involving his grandchildren; no matter where it was, he was there. He was also a private pilot and enjoyed flying. Other hobbies he enjoyed were golfing, hunting, and fishing, but more than anything else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann on September 26, 1999.

He is survived by his sons, Timothy J. (Susan) Fowler of Alpharetta, GA and Thomas J. (LuAnn) Fowler of Byron Center, MI; daughter, Beth A. Ricksgers of Cassopolis, MI; aunt, Elsie Mitchell of New Carlisle, IN, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Dykstra Funeral Home, Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Wake prayers will be held at 1:30 P.M. Burial will be at 2:30 P.M. at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the . For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019
