George L. Davis
Sept. 18, 1950 - July 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - George Lester Davis Sr., 69, was granted his wings on Monday, July 6, 2020. George was born on September 18, 1950, in Granada, Mississippi, and was a long-time resident of South Bend, Indiana.
After graduating from John Adams High School in 1969, George began working for Easy Heat in Lakeville, Indiana where he worked for over 20 years. He was later employed with Hose Assemblies from the early ‘90s until his time of death. George was a longtime member of the Salvation Army, a hard worker, and a family man.
George is preceded in death by his father, McCray Lester Davis; mother, Johnnye Gibbs; stepfather, Joseph Gibbs; his sister, Patricia Liddell; brother, Jerry Keyes; and granddaughter, Stacia Davis.
George is survived by his wife and longtime companion, Jeanne Davis; sons, George Lester Davis Jr. and Joshua Jerome Davis, Mike Sult; a nephew he has raised as his own, Tommie Hunt; daughter, Patty Strahl; two daughters-in-law, Sandra Davis and Delia Davis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces; three brothers, Adam Gibbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, Donald Gibbs of South Bend, and John Gibbs of Houston, Texas; and three sisters, Marsha Dennis of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Idonnia Anderson of Columbus, Mississippi, and Martha Anne Taylor of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 West Western Avenue, South Bend, IN, with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. Visit our webpage to send condolences to family: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
