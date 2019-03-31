George L. Marquardt



July 21, 1931 - March 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - George Lane Marquardt, 87, passed into heaven to be with his loving wife Prudence, on March 26, 2019. George was born in Maywood, IL to the late George and Edith Marquardt.



George was preceded in death by his wife, Prudence and his brother, John. Papa George is survived by four children, Pam (Mike) McPartlan of Woodland, CA, John (Pam) Marquardt of South Bend, IN, Robert Marquardt of Medford, OR, and Laura Marquardt of Mishawaka, IN; four grandchildren, Darren, Daniel, Hannah, and Sarah; and two great-grandchildren, Tate and Rhett.



George served in the U.S. Army. After graduating from dental school, he entered into a dental practice with his father in Oak Park, IL. George finished his dental career working for the VA in San Francisco and finally in White City, OR.



In retirement, George enjoyed hiking in southern Oregon with his son Bob. Being a lifelong Cubs fan, George was a great man of faith. George loved his family, and was especially touched to spend time with his great-grandchildren. Papa George will be missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 520 Crescent Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.



A Memorial Mass for George will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4 at Queen of Peace Parish, 4508 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544, at 2:00 p.m.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019