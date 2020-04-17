|
|
George M. Cope
July 25, 1930 - April 15, 2020
BREMEN, IN - George M. Cope, 89 years old, passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Community Hospital of Bremen. George was born on July 25, 1930 in Templeton, IN to the late Mitchell Gilbert and Lydia Marie Cope. He has been a lifelong resident of Bremen. On July 15, 1952 in Fowler, IN, George and Dorene R. Cope were united in marriage. Dorene preceded him in death on July 11, 2017. One daughter, Charlotte Judy; and three brothers, Marion, John and Lee Cope all preceded him in death.
George was a telegraph operator for the railroad for 15 years. He was the owner and operator of the Dairy Queen in Bremen for 12 years, and also owned Michiana Vault Company for 6 years. George was a faithful member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Bremen. He served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army.
George is survived by his children, Greg (Faith) Cope of Bremen, George (Holly) Cope of Pierceton, Bruce Cope of Mishawaka, Diane (Matt) Mast of Milford, Mark (Lori) Cope of Bremen, and Denise (James) Lancaster of Bremen; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Vera (Donald) Alexander of Columbus, OH.
A private military graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Bremen Cemetery. This service will only be for family. Friends have the opportunity to drive by the grave and express condolences to the family from their vehicle from 10:15-10:45 a.m. on Saturday. This is due to the Cornavirus restrictions. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of George M. Cope may be donated to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike Street, Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be offered to the Cope family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020