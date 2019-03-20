George M. Holmes



Feb. 10, 1935 - March 16, 2019



NILES, MI - George M. Holmes, 84, of Niles, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a recent cancer diagnosis.



George was born on February 10, 1935, to the late George I. and Dorthea (Massey) Holmes in Hawesville, Kentucky.



He graduated in 1951 from the single room school on Bell Road in Niles. George proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force and then the United States Navy. George married the former Sharon S. Toth on October 30, 1993 in South Bend, Indiana. He was a “jack of all trades', he owned and operated a mechanic shop, he was a carpenter, an electrician, a plumber, and for many years he was a truck driver. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding his Harley Davidson, a good cold beer on occasion, and time spent with his dog Jake, who was almost always by his side.



He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, JoAnn Holmes; a brother, John Holmes; a sister, Barbie Holmes; a daughter, Vanessa Fry; a son, Michael Gaertner; and a grandson, Christopher Moore.



George is survived by his wife, Sharon Holmes of Niles; his children, George (Zena) Holmes of Illinois, Vernon Holmes of Tennessee, Vincenza (Ron) Ferguson of Michigan, Roger (Barb) Holmes of Germany, Peggy (Chris) Moore of Florida, Jordan Holmes of Michigan, and Amanda (Luis) Sotomayor of Florida; sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-granchildren; and siblings, Alice (Lynn) Murdock, Bob Holmes, Gary (Carol) Holmes, Bruce (Carol) Holmes, Bonnie Holmes, Colleen Kimbrell, and Brenda Aikens.



Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Niles/Buchanan .



Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Military Honors will be rendered at the beginning of the funeral service.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019