George R. Gasper
Oct. 28, 1931 - Nov. 7, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN -
George R. Gasper, 89, of South Bend, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dujarie House, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN. He was born in Garfield, NJ, on October 28, 1931, the son of (the late) George and Elizabeth (Bognar) Gasper. On May 27, 1960, George married Edith C. “Edie” (Schmidt) Gasper, his loving wife of 60 years who survives.
George retired as a mechanical engineer for Bendix Corp/Allied Signal after 25 years there. George was an avid sports fan, particularly Chicago Cubs baseball and Notre Dame football; he enjoyed exploring with his metal detector, solving crossword puzzles, and reading, especially detective novels. George was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving as an aviation mechanic.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Gasper, and a brother, Robert Gasper. He is survived by his wife Edie and their sons, Edward Merel of Denver, CO and Richard (Kris) Merel of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Merel, serving in the Coast Guard, and Tessa (J.P Nielsen) Merel of Carlsbad, CA; great-grandchildren, Mason, Brayden, Landon, and Kayden Merel, and Cannon “J.C” Nielsen; sister, Dorothy Pouliot in Georgia; and brother, Alan (Andres) Gasper in New Jersey.
No services will be held at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family.
To share a remembrance of George or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.