George Robert "Bob" Stark
1941 - 2020
George Robert “Bob” Stark

Sept. 2, 1941 - July 22, 2020

BELMONT, IN - George Robert “Bob” Stark, age 78, of Belmont, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1941 to George and Mary (McHenry) Stark in South Bend, Indiana. He graduated from DeVry University and worked as a dental repair technician for Patterson Dental in Grand Rapids, MI. He was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Rockford and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Jean Stark on December 16, 2019. Bob is survived by his children, Lisa Stark, John (Joni) Stark, Matthew (Petrina) Stark, Marie (Chad) Talley, BethAnn (Chad) Adam, and Thomas (Melinda) Stark; his grandchildren, Aria Stark, Rogan Stark, Pano Stark, Deano Stark, Alexandra Stark, Evelyn Talley, Ethan Talley, Elyse Talley, Evan Talley, Joseph Adam, James Adam, Antonia Adam, Austin Stark, Chase Stark, and Ella Stark; his sister, Teresa (Richard) Lamirand; his sister-in-law, Edyth (Dan) Sloyer; and his brother-in-law, Larry Rescoe. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Edmund Berger; and his sister-in-law, Jeanette Rescoe. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 4865 11 Mile Rd. NE, Rockford, MI 49341 with Fr. Tony Russo presiding. The Stark family greeted relatives and friends one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment took place in the Columbarium at New Bostwick Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Our Lady of Consolation Church or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
