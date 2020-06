George S. ChartierSept. 8, 1961 - June 15, 2020NORTH LIBERTY, IN - George S. Chartier, 58, passed away at 4:00pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.George was born on September 8, 1961 in South Bend to Alfred and Georgeann (Barcza) Chartier. He was a machinist for over 30 years and liked cars, especially Mustangs. On May 16, 1992 he married Amy Horner who survives along with his parents; two brothers, Michael (Carolyn) Chartier and Christopher (Marjorie) Chartier, and 10 nephews and nieces.Funeral services will be celebrated at 1:30pm Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Family and friends may gather from 1:00pm until services. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.