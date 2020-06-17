George S. Chartier
1961 - 2020
George S. Chartier

Sept. 8, 1961 - June 15, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - George S. Chartier, 58, passed away at 4:00pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.

George was born on September 8, 1961 in South Bend to Alfred and Georgeann (Barcza) Chartier. He was a machinist for over 30 years and liked cars, especially Mustangs. On May 16, 1992 he married Amy Horner who survives along with his parents; two brothers, Michael (Carolyn) Chartier and Christopher (Marjorie) Chartier, and 10 nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 1:30pm Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Family and friends may gather from 1:00pm until services. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
