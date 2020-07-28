George S. Papandria
July 10, 1933 - July 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - George Samuel Papandria, 87, born July 10, 1933 passed away Friday evening, July 24, as a result of complications from a car accident on Sunday, June 14.
George, a lifelong South Bend resident, was the youngest of eight children in the Papandria family. George was cared for since birth by his oldest sister, Josie, which created a lifelong and inseparable bond between the two until Josie's death in 2010.
George was a member of Josie and Jim's family, spending every holiday, family function, Cubs and Bears game, and even went on family trips with the Bambers, becoming more of a brother than an uncle to their children.
George worked in a number of jobs and factories during his lifetime, but his longest and most recognized skill and trade was the bartender at the family restaurant, The Sunny Italy Cafe. He was a whiz behind the bar, single-handedly serving drinks on ND football nights to hundreds of patrons, and still, with his unique humor, entertaining the staff and customers at the same time, while arguing with Jimmie for putting too much booze in his drinks.
There are many ways to describe George: kind, generous, thoughtful, funny, caring, humble, and fun to be around. He was a “classic” as one friend described him. There could only have been one George.
George graduated from St. Joseph's grade school, Central High School, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Rose; brothers, Sam, Rock, Pete, and Tony; and sisters, Josie and Anna.He is survived by his sister, Jennie Andrea. He was also preceded in death by his nephews, Mike Rhoads, Bob and Sonny Papandria, Butch and PJ Bamber, his niece, Michelle Rhoads, and great-niece with whom he was very close, Kate Elliott Ortega.
Due to the current health situation a family Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Kaniewski Funeral Home South Bend. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
