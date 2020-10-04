George W. Newton
Feb. 22, 1928 - Sept. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - George W. Newton, 92, of South Bend passed away peacefully at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30 in the Healthwin Specialized Care Facility, South Bend. George was born February 22, 1928 in South Bend to the late Rose and Paul Newton and was a lifetime area resident. George served in the U.S. Army from September 1946 until April 1947 in Hokkaido, Japan.
On December 11, 1948 in South Bend he married the love of his life, Clara I. Shaffer, who preceded him in death December 29, 2010, after celebrating 62 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by two granddaughters, Amy and Melissa Chodzinski; one great-grandson, Ashton Jachimiak; one sister, Betty Ann Modlin; and two brothers, Pat A. and Richard Newton. George is survived by two daughters, Vicky Everett (Douglas) of Vallejo, CA and Becky Bode (Dennis) of South Bend; one son, Jerry Newton (Marilynne) of Lincoln City, OR; three grandchildren, Robert Stewart, Mandy Chodzinski, and Jeremy Bode; one great-granddaughter, Honey Jachimiak; one sister, Helen Johnson of Granger, IN; and a sister-in-law, Norma Shaffer of Niles, MI.
George had an innate ability with all things mechanical. He worked for many years in plant operations at local companies including the South Bend Tribune and Notre Dame, and retired after 20 years as a senior field technician with Hobart Corporation. He then worked part-time for many years as a greeter and attendant with Welshiemers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Healthwin West 2, especially Shelly; Dr. Douglas Doctor and his staff for all the years of caring for George; the staff at Firefly Home Care; Sandi Paul, a caregiver; and the awesome Burr Oak neighborhood family who watched over him.
Funeral services for George will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd., with Rev. Vito Rulli of Lakeside Baptist Church, Lakeville officiating. Committal services and entombment with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7 at the funeral home. Due to the COVID Pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
