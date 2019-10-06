|
George “Bill” Warner
Aug. 22, 1945 - Oct. 02, 2019
MISHAWAKA - George “Bill” Warner,
74, of Westfield, died October 2nd, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospice of Indianapolis. He was born August 22nd, 1945. Bill was a 1963 graduate of Penn High School and spent many years as a tool salesman and volunteer fireman.
Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Becky Warner; four grandchildren, Gabrielle Warner, Averie Warner, Allison Warner Jensen and Bryton Warner; and nieces, Kim Holcomb DeWitt and Dana Holcomb Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Janet Warner; sister, Marsha Warner Holcomb; and son, Mike Warner.
Donations can be made to St. Vincent Foundation Hospice, 8402 Harcourt Rd, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN or give.stvincent.org.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019