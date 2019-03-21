George Washington Hill, Jr.



June 19, 1937 - March 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - George W. Hill, Jr., born to Sarah (Blue) Katherine & George Washington Hill on June 19, 1937 in South Bend, peacefully passed away at Hospice House. He was surrounded with love by his wife, children, and family.



A Washington High School graduate, George attended Central State College in Wilberforce, Ohio. After returning home, he was a hard worker and dedicated to Civic Service, serving on Upward Board Executive Advisory Board, as Co-Chairman of Men of Action, on Committee of “Citizens for Hatcher”, South Bend Task Force, Bendix U.S. Savings Bond Salesman, Bendix Corporation, and he was a United Fund Representative.



For over 22 years George worked tirelessly in helping Michiana find Jobs. He began as the Liaison between the Public Employment Program (PEP) and Model Cities in 1972 and was promoted to Deputy of Operations, retiring from Workforce Development. Not one to be committed to retirement, George worked as a Bailiff for The Honorable Peter J. Nemeth at the St. Joseph County Probate Court Juvenile Justice Center.



Cherishing his memory, George leaves his loving wife, Rozelia (Franklin); son, Gregory (Felicia); daughter, Terri Michelle; and grandsons, Gregory, Basil, Corey, Algerome, and Trevin Lottie, who was more like a special 2nd son. He is also survived by sisters, Josie Thompson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Patricia Washington of Flint, Michigan. George's sisters, Rose Ann Austin, Verneal Leonard, Evelyn Childress, and Betty Childress; and brothers, Robert Hill and Donald Hill preceded him in death. Also mourning his passing are special nieces & nephews, Brenda Smith, Diane Jackson, Denise Boyden, Cheryl Leonard-Carlisle, Rita Harris, Marva Leonard-Dent, Leanette Ingram, Bruce Austin, and Craig Leonard.



George loved sports, was passionate about his lawn, and enjoyed telling jokes and sharing historical moments.



“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord!” 2 Corinthians 5:8



Services will be held at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 1100 a.m. to Noon.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary