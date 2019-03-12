Georgeanne C. Whelan



MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Georgeanne C. Whelan, age 65, of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in South Bend, IN. She was born on March 20, 1953 in South Bend to George and Anne Marie (Vegh) Chikar, both of whom preceded her in death.



Georgeanne is survived by her four daughters, Christine A. (James Jr.) Walsh of Granger, Michelle R. Whelan of South Bend, Colleen L. (Dylan) Cabanaw of LaPorte, IN, and Elizabeth M. Whelan of South Bend; as well as her eight grandchildren, Jason III, Dylan Jr., Rylee, Alexander, Carson, Madison, Connor, and Robert.



Georgeanne was self-employed as a real estate appraiser for more than twenty years, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed reading murder mystery novels and knitting items for her grandchildren. She was always up for a political debate and loved spending time cooking and entertaining for family and friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed skiing the mountains of Colorado and sailing on Lake Michigan. Her passion for water spanned her lifetime, spending summers on Long Lake in Union, MI and later on Diamond Lake in Cassopolis, MI. She was a dear friend to many and will be missed by all.



Mass of Christian Burial for Georgeanne will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 1050 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday, March 15 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Interment will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Holy Cross School, 1020 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN 46628.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019