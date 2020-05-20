Georgia Antisdel



March 8, 1937 - May 15, 2020



OSCEOLA, IN - Georgia Ann (Ackerman) Antisdel, 83, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born March 8, 1937 in Elkhart, Indiana, the daughter of George and Francis (Archambeault) Ackerman.



Georgia attended Jimtown Schools until 1947 when her family moved to Cassopolis, Michigan where she graduated from Cassopolis High School in 1955. Georgia was crowned Miss Cassopolis her senior year.



In 1956 she married Gordon Bruens with whom she had 5 children.



In 1994 she married long time best friend and love of her life, Nelson Antisdel and settled in Osceola, IN. They had just celebrated 26 years of marriage in February.



Georgia worked many jobs in her career, finishing up with 17 years at Fruit Belt Electric in Cassopolis before retiring in 1997.



Georgia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and caregiver to all.



She was an active member of the Osceola Methodist church. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, and taking on remodel jobs herself. No job was too big for her. She was well known for making jams and salsa, which she shared with all, even her doctors, auto mechanic, and the cable guy! She also enjoyed shopping and going to Shipshewana with her youngest daughter. She loved taking her dog Buddy for rides on the scooter through the neighborhood.



Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bill and Bob Ackerman, and sisters Mary Lou Sizeck, Caroline Defauw, and Doris Bruens.



Surviving are her husband, Nelson (Bud) Antisdel, a sister, Kay (Roger) Wright-Munson of Portage, MI; sons, Jeff (Sandy) Bruens, Rick (Karrie) Bruens, and Gordon Jr. (Tara) Bruens; daughters, Cheryl (Danny) Moore, all of Cassopolis, MI and Barb (Lee) Bruens-Miller of Glenmora, LA; 3 stepsons, Nelson (Barb) Antisdel of Millbury OH, Steve Antisdel of South Bend, IN, and Matthew Antisdel of Fishers, IN; and one stepdaughter, Martha (Todd) Rasmussen of South Bend, IN, as well as 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a special family in the Beghtels, Mike, Melissa, Mason, and Marley, neighbors, & family for many years.



Elkhart Cremation is in charge of arrangements and a celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer when Covid-19 restrictions ease. Those who wish to make a memorial gift in her memory are asked to make it to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.





