Georgia Rea
Thompson-Stacy
Jan. 23, 1956 - Oct. 12, 2019
LAPORTE, IN - Georgia Rea Thompson-Stacy, 63, of Laporte, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born January 23, 1956 in Knox, IN to Richard and Joyce (Shanks) Thompson. On October 19, 1996 she married Orville Stacy who preceded her in 2018. Georgia is survived by her daughter Jessica Thompson of LaPorte. Also surviving are her sister, Julie Thompson Parker (Kevin) and brother, Richard M. Thompson (Sis); and 2 nieces, Ashley Fitzmaurice (Chad) and Taylor Kostelnik(Tara). Also surviving are nephews, John Paul Thompson (Brandi) and Daniel Rea Parker. She is also survived by great-nephew, John Thomas Fitzmaurice and great-niece, Charlie Fitzmaurice. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Sierra Thompson and Adalynn Thompson. Georgia was blessed with a loving family and has lived in the Laporte area most of her life. Georgia was a graduate of Riley High School and she worked in the trucking industry for 30 years. She retired as a Traffic Manager for Superior Carriers Trucking. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, October 19, at Newhard Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 18, from 3PM-7PM at the funeral home. A private internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family for her surviving grandchildren. Newhard Funeral Home is Handling the arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019