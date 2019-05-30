Georgia Roberts



Ponder



May 27, 1953 - May 15, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Georgia “Nit” Roberts Ponder, age 65, of Dowagiac, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.



She was born May 27, 1953 in Bainbridge Township, Michigan to Colonel Oscar “Doc” and Mae Dee Williams. She married Robert Ponder on July 29, 2012 in Dowagiac, Michigan. He survives.



Georgia enjoyed singing, gardening, and sewing. She loved holidays, celebrations, barbeques, and any reason to have a get together with family and friends.



Georgia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Robert Ponder; cousin, Oscar McNichols; niece, Lisa Cameron; nephew, Jamie White; and a host of other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jonathon Roberts; her first husband, Iza Roberts; and one brother, William White.



Family and friends will gather for a service Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend James Lloyd officiating.



Georgia will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.