MISHAWAKA, IN - Georgiana A. Crothers, 79, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at 3:00am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 4, 1939 in Mishawaka to George and Fern Bright who preceded her in death. On February 24, 1962, she married the love of her life, Richard Crothers in Mishawaka. He survives with their children: Timothy ( Brandy) Crothers of Elkhart, Lisa Crothers of Mishawaka, and Leslie (Mark) Crothers-Wood of Elkhart. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Mitchell Crothers and Shawn Crothers. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Bright and sister, Rosella Woodward; and a half brother, John Overholt. Georgiana was a graduate of Mishawaka High School, class of 1957 and retired from Elkhart Brass in 1992 after 23 years as an In House Sales Representative. She enjoyed reading, sewing, travel, and baking. She taught Sunday school at St. Peter Lutheran Church for many years. She was a member of several clubs throughout her life including Coachmen Auto Club, Classic Chevy Club, and Risk Takers Stock Club. Friends will be received from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana where Funeral Services will follow at 7:00pm Monday. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice.