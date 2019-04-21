Resources More Obituaries for Georgieanna Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Georgieanna M. Robinson

March 5, 1930 - April 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Georgie, 89, departed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the comfort of her home in South Bend, IN which she often referred to as her slice of paradise. She entered this world on March 5, 1930 in Kenton, Ohio to Margaret (Moreland) and George Constantine Gargas. In 1938 Myron Jennings became her father and she always loved him dearly. Georgie graduated from John Adams High School in 1948. She married Berry (Rodney) Robinson in 1975 in Las Vegas. He was the love of her life. She felt very lucky to have been employed by the Indiana & Michigan Electric Co. (AEP) for 38 years. At the time of retirement, she was the Division Customer Services Supervisor. She was the Treasurer of the Michiana Chapter of V.R.E.A as well as an Area Representative for the River Commons Homeowners Association for many years.



Georgie loved to travel. Rodney and she went to Vegas and Florida numerous times and took many trips across the United States and Canada. They went to Europe four times as well as to Australia and New Zealand. She also loved to attend plays, play cards, as well as read. She was an avid reader having read over 3,000 books and she was a great movie buff. She belonged to the River Commons Book Club for over twenty years as well as several Bridge Clubs. She considered herself fortunate to have made friendships with so many wonderful and caring people through these activities. Georgie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister and will truly be missed.



The loving members of her family who survive are son, Danny Cain of Niles, MI; two daughters, Linda Bowers (Rick) of Grand Island, FL and Paula Aero (Craig) of Littleton, CO; four grandchildren, Danielle Cain of Chandler, AZ, Sara Moore (Drew) of Gilbert, AZ, Kelly Barraza of Littleton, CO, and Richie Bowers of Alpharetta, GA; seven great-grandchildren: Kierra, Madison, and Kaid Barraza of Littleton, CO; Cameron and Preston Bowers of Leesburg, FL; Davin and Mabel Moore of Gilbert, AZ; and a great-great-grandson, Elias of Littleton; her sister, Judy Graves of South Bend, lN; brother, Larry (Gayle) Jennings of South Bend, lN; nephew, Lonnie Lesher of Mishawaka, IN; niece, Kim (Kirk) Singleton of Mishawaka, IN; and great-niece, Jamie Lesher of Chicago, IL; as well as the many friends that came into her life.



Her loving and devoted husband, Berry (Rodney) Robinson; brother-in-law, Don Graves; daughter-in-law, Pat Cain; and her parents have preceded her in death, as well as a brother, Myron (Jeff) Jennings who died in 1988.



Georgie wished to be cremated and requested no visitation or services. She often stated she wanted people to remember her as they had last seen her. She always said “No sad songs for me”, that she had a marvelous life - too bad it had to end, but she had an “Appointment in Samarra.”



The family would like to thank her caregivers for the special care that was given, so she could remain in her home nestled along the St. Joseph River. We greatly admired her strength and story-telling abilities and will miss her progressive, unique, and insightful perspective on things.







Memorial contributions may be made to either, Heartland Hospice Services of South Bend, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, Indiana Chapter, P.O. Box 1606, Indianapolis, IN 46206-1606.



Bubb Funeral Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.



Appointment at Samarra



Death Speaks:



There was a merchant in Baghdad who sent his servant to market to buy provisions and in a little while the servant came back, white and trembling, and said, “Master, just now when I was in the market-place I was jostled by a woman in the crowd and when I turned I saw it was Death that jostled me. She looked at me and made a threatening gesture; now, lend me your horse, and I will ride away from this city and avoid my fate. I will go to Samarra and there Death will not find me.” The merchant lent him his horse, and the servant mounted it, and he dug his spurs in its flanks and as fast as the horse could gallop he went.







Then the merchant went down to the marketplace and he saw me standing in the crowd and he came to me and said. “Why did you make a threatening gesture to my servant when you saw him this morning?”



“That was not a threatening gesture,” I said, “it was only a start of surprise. I was astonished to see him in Baghdad, for I had an appointment with him tonight In Samarra.”



