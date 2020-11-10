Georgina Allen
July 28, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Georgina passed away at 1:03 a.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Waterford Crossing, Goshen, Indiana. She was born July 28, 1939 in Middlebury, Indiana to Ernest and Carol (Hout) Miller. She married Fred Billet in 1957 and he died in 1980.
She married Gary Allen in 1992. He survives along with three sons, Fred (Corey) Billet of Granger, Scott (Deb) Billet of Goshen, and Bret (Paula) Billet of Waverly, Iowa; three stepdaughters, April (Mike) Kyle of Middlebury, Robin (Bob) Umbaugh of Walkerton, and Tricia (Greg) Gohring of Wabash; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grand-children; and a brother, Ernest (Sandra) Miller of Goshen.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Georgina, along with her husband Gary, were Owner/Operators of Pla-Mor Campgrounds, Bremen.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church.
There will be a private family visitation from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 South Main Street, Goshen, Indiana 46526. Masks are required. A procession will be leaving the funeral home at 2 p.m. for the graveside services at Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.
