Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
Gerald F. Vogel


1934 - 2019
Gerald F. Vogel Obituary
Gerald F. Vogel

Aug. 6, 1934 - Nov. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gerald F. Vogel, 85, passed away November 20, 2019 in Trailpoint Village.

Gerald was born on August 6, 1934 in South Bend to Arthur and Dora (Lieski) Vogel. He retired from Shafer Gear and also had been employed by South Bend Lathe. He was a United States Army Veteran, member of the American Legion 303, ESOP Committee with South Bend Lathe, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital, and a bartender at the Morris Inn for 30 years. On May 6, 1961 he married the former Marlene Wach who survives along with 2 daughters, Phyllis and Laurie; a son, Karl; 4 grandchildren, Emily, Amanda (Gyuho), and Samantha, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 6 sisters.

Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am Friday, December 6, 2019 in St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. Inurnment with Military Services will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may gather for 1 hour prior to services in the church. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
