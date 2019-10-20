|
|
Gerald Glenn Morrical
April 29, 1927 - Sept. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gerald Glenn Morrical, born April 29, 1927, died September 8, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Gerry was born in Walkerton, Indiana, to Gerald P. Morrical and Carolyn W. Smith Morrical. He grew up in South Bend, Indiana graduating from Central High School. Shortly after attending Indiana University, he was drafted into the United States Navy, which sent him up to Great Lakes to play football for the Navy. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned to IU to finish his education and play football. During this time he played football for one season at Florida State University where he was named “Coaches All American”. He received his degree in Education at Indiana University. Gerry played football with the Detroit Lions for a short while and the Canadian Football League before embarking on a successful career as Manufacturer's Representative for several companies that sold products to the General Motors and Chrysler foundries, He retired to Sarasota, Florida in 1996.
In 1970 he married Patricia Koepke of Saginaw, Michigan. She survives him. Gerry has five children from a previous marriage and a stepdaughter. He is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Maternowski of South Bend, Indiana. His brother, Jack Morrical, predeceased him. He was a life member of Indiana University Alumni Association, Pi Chapter of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Masonic Orders, and a member of Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, FL.
His internment was at the Sarasota National Cemetery with a private service on October 15, 2019.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019