Gerald “Jerry” Holland
March 14, 1940 - July 22, 2020
SYRACUSE, IN - Gerald Willard Holland, 80, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully at 1:59 pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Elkhart General Hospital. Gerald was born on March 14, 1940 in Flint, MI, the son of the late Willard and Aleitha (Parker) Holland. On September 22, 2000, he married Mary Moretto He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; two children, Stephen (Stephanie) Holland of Granger and Francine Holland of Silver Springs, MD; three stepchildren, Ted (Mandy) Nine of Warsaw, Jason (Britt) Nine of Milford, and Jennifer (Troy) Stewart of Waller, TX; two grandchildren, Alec Holland and Mia Holland; eight step-grandchildren, Damion Stewart, Charis Stewart, Caden Stewart, Joab Stewart, Kirsten Stewart, Charlee Nine, Miles Nine, and Kennedy (Johnathon) Weimer. Also surviving is one sister, Dale (Kathleen) of Sutherland, CA. Jerry enjoyed teaching engineering classes at Trine University. He was a devoted member of Horizon Church, where he played piano in the church band. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Bremen Cemetery. Pastor Jim Morse will officiate. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Trine Universities Mechanical Engineering Department, 1 University Ave., Angola, IN 46703 or Horizon Church, 202 N. Center St., Bremen, IN 46506 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.