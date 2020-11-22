1/1
Gerald John "Jerry" Yates
Gerald John

“Jerry” Yates

March 16, 1939 - Nov. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Gerald John “Jerry” Yates, 81, was born March 16, 1939 in South Bend, Indiana to Gerald Vincent Yates and Helen Ruby Young Yates. He passed away on November 17, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was a former resident of South Bend, Indiana and Arvada, Colorado.

He was a maintenance worker for over 30 years at Wheel Horse Corporation. He also worked as a Shuttle Driver for an airline with the airport in Denver, Colorado. He loved to travel and go camping, and he loved trains. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed his collectibles.

Jerry was preceded in death by both parents; his daughter, Lynn J. Yates Hayes Reynolds; and his beloved and beautiful wife, Delia L Elwell.

He is survived by his son, John Yates (Angie) of Niles, MI; sisters, Susan Sharp Mabesoone of Columbia, TN and Charlotte Jane Tamberrino (Frank) of McGaheysville, VA; four grandchildren, Brandy Hayes, Lindsey Yates, MacKenzie Reynolds, and Cody Reynolds of South Bend, IN; seven great-grandchildren, a special uncle, nieces, nephews, andcousins.

It was his request not to have any flowers or services. He wished to be cremated.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
