Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kwiatkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Kwiatkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Kwiatkowski Obituary
Gerald Kwiatkowski

Nov. 30, 1943 - June 3, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald James Kwiathowski, 75, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. He was born November 30, 1943 in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

Surviving are 2 children, Jeneane Arter of Granger, IN and Donald Wanjiku of South Bend; and 2 grandchildren, Gabriel Arter and Jackson Arter both of Granger

He was preceded in death by his mother & stepfather who raised him, Virginia & Raymond “Mac” VanOoteghem; and a brother, David L. Flowers.

Gerald served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965 and received an Honorable Discharge. He was a member of the Osceola American Legion Post #308 and a member of the South Bend Moose Lodge. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and Sunday breakfast with his friends. Gerald worked as a millwright at Uniroyal and A.M. General.

In keeping with his wishes cremation will take place. A celebration of life service and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Moose Heart International. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now