Gerald Kwiatkowski



Nov. 30, 1943 - June 3, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald James Kwiathowski, 75, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. He was born November 30, 1943 in St. Joseph County, Indiana.



Surviving are 2 children, Jeneane Arter of Granger, IN and Donald Wanjiku of South Bend; and 2 grandchildren, Gabriel Arter and Jackson Arter both of Granger



He was preceded in death by his mother & stepfather who raised him, Virginia & Raymond “Mac” VanOoteghem; and a brother, David L. Flowers.



Gerald served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965 and received an Honorable Discharge. He was a member of the Osceola American Legion Post #308 and a member of the South Bend Moose Lodge. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and Sunday breakfast with his friends. Gerald worked as a millwright at Uniroyal and A.M. General.



In keeping with his wishes cremation will take place. A celebration of life service and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Moose Heart International. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.