Gerald “Gerry” L. Lane



July 4, 1941 - June 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Gerald “Gerry” L. Lane, 77, residing in South Bend, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home.



Gerry was born on July 4, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana to Charpel Lane and Blanche (Beck) Lane, both of whom preceded him in death. Gerry has remained a lifelong resident of this area. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1959-1963, stationed on the USS Monrovia. He worked for more than 30 years at the telephone company, Indiana Bell, and then as a contractor.



On August 28, 1965 in South Bend, Gerry married the former Michaelene “Mickey” Glon. In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Gerry is also survived by his daughter, April S. (fiance, P.J. Dobbins) Lane of South Bend, IN; son, Eric (Trish) Lane of Granger, IN; grandchildren, Madeleine Louisa Dolz-Lane, Alexandra Bianca Dolz-Lane, Charles Andrew Lane, and Jensen Alexander Lane; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Joe) Cornelis of South Bend, and Darlene Hite of Mishawaka; brother-in-law, Joe (Karen) Heintzelman of Granger, IN; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by son, James Beck Lane; grandson, Jack Christian Lane; and brother-in-law, Dean Heintzelman.



Gerry would do absolutely anything for his family. He was the happiest when surrounded by family and pets, or when cooking something without a recipe that no one could recreate but him. He was a talented artist, photographer, watercolor painter, and an animal comic artist, among other media. He loved to spend his day solving sudoku and crossword puzzles in the company of his wife, British TV shows, and his pets. He will always be remembered for his curiosity, sense of humor, green thumb, and most of all, his deep undying love for his family.



Funeral Services for Gerry will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Rev. Brian Durand will officiate. Military Graveside Services will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-5:00pm on Sunday, June 23 at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614, or Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be expressed to the Lane family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 22, 2019