Gerald “Jerry”
Lindstrom Jr.
Jan. 24, 1962 - July 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gerald “Jerry” Lindstrom Jr., 58, passed away at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Jerry was born on January 24, 1962 in South Bend to Gerald Lindstrom Sr. and Janice Parker Lindstrom. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lindstrom Sr.; sister, Julie Lindstrom; and nephew, Anthony Baker-LaViolette.
Surviving are his mother, Janice Lindstrom Bendix, sister, Judi (John) LaViolette, niece, Emily LaViolette; uncles, Edward Parker (Renee Toth) and Richard (Nancy) Parker; and stepmother, Sandra Lindstrom.
Jerry loved his Jeep and was an avid motorcyclist; he graduated from the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Institute in Arizona. He graduated from Mishawaka High School and was a Chicago Bears fan. He was an electrician for Gnoth & Narragon. He loved his family and all of his many close friends. Jerry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m., in the funeral home.
