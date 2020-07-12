1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Lindstrom Jr.
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald “Jerry”

Lindstrom Jr.

Jan. 24, 1962 - July 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gerald “Jerry” Lindstrom Jr., 58, passed away at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Jerry was born on January 24, 1962 in South Bend to Gerald Lindstrom Sr. and Janice Parker Lindstrom. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lindstrom Sr.; sister, Julie Lindstrom; and nephew, Anthony Baker-LaViolette.

Surviving are his mother, Janice Lindstrom Bendix, sister, Judi (John) LaViolette, niece, Emily LaViolette; uncles, Edward Parker (Renee Toth) and Richard (Nancy) Parker; and stepmother, Sandra Lindstrom.

Jerry loved his Jeep and was an avid motorcyclist; he graduated from the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Institute in Arizona. He graduated from Mishawaka High School and was a Chicago Bears fan. He was an electrician for Gnoth & Narragon. He loved his family and all of his many close friends. Jerry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m., in the funeral home.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved