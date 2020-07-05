Gerald Louis Hyska
March 12, 1934 - July 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald “Jerry” Louis Hyska passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:15 P.M., in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was delivered by his grandmother, in his family home on Mill Street in Mishawaka, on March 12, 1934. He was born to Louis Hyska and Ruth Hyska of Mishawaka. He attended St. Bavo's School and Mishawaka High School. He served as a ranger in the Army 4th Infantry Division 1st Battalion C Company from August 14, 1956 until August 13, 1958. He worked for several years at El Bode Tire and retired from Mishawaka Steel Fabricating where he worked for 30+ years as an Estimator.
He married Charlene Marie Persyn in St. Bavo Catholic Church on September 29, 1962, whom he leaves to cherish his memory along with their two children, Brian Louis Hyska and Tina Marie Hyska, both of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Charles Hyska; his brother, Dan Hyska, and sister-in-law, Sharon of California. He also leaves to cherish his memory his niece, Lisa Hyska, and his two nephews, Greg Hyska and Brent Hyska (Eva) of California, and several nieces and nephews. His granddogs, Buster and Bandit were also very dear to his heart and it always made him happy to hear of their endeavors each and every day. He is survived by many extended close friends whom he considered family, all of whom brought him much joy in his life, who have been there for us in this difficult time. They include good friends from the West End in Mishawaka, and his lake friends from Big Fish Lake in Marcellus, Michigan where he fished for over 40 years and enjoyed long sunset and boat rides, while listening to his favorite songs, and having great times with those friends with whom he held such special memories. He was a people person and many were drawn to his quick wit, much wisdom about multiple topics, and even sometimes cantankerous mannerisms, that could always make you laugh. He did not know a stranger, and would do anything for you if you needed something. He loved spending afternoons at the DiLoreto Club with his friends and sitting around the table talking about old times. I am sure many stories got repeated several times, in those days, but that did not matter. It was the camaraderie of being with his friends that could always make him laugh and smile each and every day.
Irish Blessing
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their support and give thanks to his nurse Collin and Bath Nurse Kristi for their support and excellent care. A special thank you to family friend Carol who stepped in to help take care of him and our family with loving care. The family would also like to extend their thanks to Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff, his foot doctor, and staff for their kindness.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Bavo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in his name and given to Hospice, St. Bavo's Catholic Church, or the Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina.
