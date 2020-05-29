Gerald R. “Jerry” Eagon
Nov. 11, 1942 - May 27, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Gerald “Jerry” Ross Eagon, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by love and his family. Jerry, a lifetime Elkhart resident, was born November 11, 1942 to the late Ross B. Eagon and Lois B. (Bryant) Eagon. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Milliman and nephew, Kevin Wheeler.
Jerry is survived by his loving children, Maurine “Mo” Jobe, Patrick (Tricia) Eagon, Eric Eagon, and Christopher (Emily) Eagon as well as his former wife, Pam Maddox. Jerry will also be missed by his granddaughters, Hailey and Hannah Jobe, and Avanelle “Nellie” Eagon. Surviving special family members include Sue Wheeler, Mitchell Wheeler, Kathy Sullivan and good friends Denny Sabo and Carl Carper.
Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army for six years as an artillery reservist and was a dedicated General Manager in the foam industry for 33 years with Consolidated Steel, Crain Industries, Foamex, and Flexible Foam. Jerry enjoyed an early musical career, playing in the band Invictus in Detroit and California with his lifelong friend Denny. Jerry was a talented and creative musician and writer, and no one could tell a story better. He wrote the song “Two Guitars” about his love of music, wrote a book entitled “Noah and the Goodbye Wisdom”, and committed many of his tales of growing up to paper over the years. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish. Jerry loved helping people and was a loyal, loving friend to many. He loved to entertain and gave regularly, and in many ways, to his community.
We invite everyone to celebrate Jerry's life with a viewing from 1:00-4:00pm Saturday, May 30 at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart. A service celebrating Jerry's life will take place following the viewing from 4:00-5:00 pm. Please note that masks will be required inside the funeral home. Interment with military honors will take place at the Prairie Street Cemetery Veteran Towers at a later date. Online condolences will reach the family at www.billingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2020.